Team GLOCK Member Tori Nonaka Wins High Lady at the 2013 Buckeye Freedom Blast

Miami Rifle and Pistol Club hosted Cincinnati, OH competition

Smyrna, Ga. – Today GLOCK, Inc. announced that Team GLOCK member Tori Nonaka won High Lady and High B Class at the 2013 Buckeye Freedom Blast, held at the Miami Rifle and Pistol Club in Cincinnati, OH, May 24-26, 2013. Nonaka shot the Limited Division against almost 90 other competitors.

Nonaka competed with her GLOCK 24 pistol, and finished tenth place overall in the Limited division. Her hard work during the 2013 shooting season paid off with a strong finish in the competition.

“I was very satisfied with my performance,” said Nonaka. “I was committed to staying behind the trigger leading up to this match. The G24 is a perfect gun for me to run in Limited because it is such a soft shooting .40 caliber handgun.”

Nonaka will next compete at the 2013 World Class Steel match held annually at the Old Bridge Rifle and Pistol Club in Old Bridge, NJ.

