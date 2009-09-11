Team Safariland member Rob Leatham wins the 2009 Steel Challenge Production Class

Jacksonville, Florida – Safariland, a BAE Systems line of business, announces that Rob Leatham took top honors in the 2009 Steel Challenge Production Class with his Safariland™ holster and Springfield XDM. The 2009 Steel Challenge Match was held August 12 – 16, 2009 in Piru, CA. 2009 was the first year for the Production Class at the Steel Challenge and Leatham shot an impressive 97.07 total seconds for the eight stages, finishing very close to a number of top Open and Limited Class shooters. Leatham used the Safariland Model 5188 holster to win this event.

Congratulations also go out to BJ Norris, a Safariland sponsored shooter, for winning the Steel Master category, which refers to all three classes added together – Rimfire, Limited and Open. Norris won the rimfire event and took the runner up position in Limited and Open classes with his Safariland Model 5188 holster and S&W M&P.

