The Arms Cellar (ArmsCellar.com) Celebrates Beta Launch With Opportunity to Win a New Smith & Wesson

Raleigh, NC (ArmsCellar.com), April 8, 2014 - The Arms Cellar has announced the preliminary release of their innovative online marketplace and directory ArmsCellar.com and their new seller Smith & Wesson giveaway. “Taking our two passions and merging them into a single website is the goal of The Arms Cellar”, says co-founder Tom Morley. “Like our users, we are big firearms enthusiasts, always looking for better pricing and a smoother, safer online experience. After finding ourselves frustrated with the outdated marketplaces that exist, we quickly realized that with the high commissions our competitors charge, it was impossible for dealers to offer great pricing and make a modest profit”, he added. When asked to elaborate, he concluded “We’ve built ArmsCellar.com to eliminate these problems and provide buyers and sellers with a better option - a cleaner, intuitive, feature rich interface, much lower fees, a focus on social media to promote products, and no-risk create-for-free listings - we hope to start a grassroots movement in the online sales market – from top-to-bottom it really is leaps and bounds above anything out there”.

SELLERS CAN WIN A FREE SMITH & WESSON To incentivize new sellers participating in their early launch, The Arms Cellar has also announced a unique contest - be one of their first 1000 users to list an item and you will automatically be entered in their Smith & Wesson M&P shield. ABOUT THE ARMS CELLAR The Arms Cellar, launched in 2014, is not just trying to be just another online marketplace for firearms and accessories, but a grassroots movement that re-imagines how online sales should be. A clean user interface, no-risk selling, the latest technology/security, and an undying support for the Constitution and 2nd Amendment at our core.

Website: www.armscellar.com