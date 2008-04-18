The United States Marine Corps to Purchase 500 Units Of the Benelli Tactical Shotgun M1014

http://www.beretta.com/en-us/

ACCOKEEK, MD—Beretta USA announced today that the United States Marine Corps will purchase 500 units of the M1014, the Benelli Tactical Shotgun, for its troops. Beretta USA, which – under its Total Solution™ umbrella – distributes the Benelli M1014 shotgun in the United States, will complete delivery of the recent order by April, 2008. The Benelli M4 Tactical shotgun was selected as the Joint Service Combat Shotgun after intensive testing by the U.S. Armed Forces. The USMC adopted the shotgun in November, 2001 and designated it the M1014, replacing three different service shotguns in use by the Corps at that time.

“Beretta continues to work closely with the United States Marines to expand the M-1014 program and ensure that U.S. Marines are equipped with the most reliable and effective combat shotgun available today. Beretta is also actively engaged in various R&D efforts to further enhance the capabilities of the M-1014 to better support the evolving mission scenarios encountered by the Marines,” said Elio Oliva, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Law Enforcement and Defense Division, Beretta USA, Corp.

“The 350 men and women of Beretta USA take great pride in serving our military and we continue to make investments in our people and facilities keep pace with these demands,” added Mr. Oliva.

The M1014, known in law enforcement circles as the Benelli Tactical M4, is a battle-tested tactical shotgun capable of performing reliably under the harshest combat and environmental conditions. Featuring a modified gas system designed to function with light tactical 12 gauge loads, the M1014’s semi-auto action allows the shooter to stay on target while another round is automatically “pumped” into the chamber, a critical feature in high stress situations. The collapsible buttstock allows use in close quarter combat where maneuverability is crucial. An accessory rail on the M1014 accepts a variety of illumination devices, night-vision scopes, and lasers. Lightweight at just over 7 lbs. with an 18.5” barrel, the M1014 provides the Corps with a highly maneuverable weapon for their special operations and urban combat situations.

All steel parts are black matte phosphated for corrosion resistance and the aluminum parts are matte hard anodized, making the M1014 especially effective in low light or night operations.

About Beretta Law Enforcement:

In addition to producing the celebrated M-9 pistol, the official sidearm of the five branches of the US Armed Forces, Beretta also outfits law enforcement and homeland security agencies across the United States.

Through its recently-launched Total Solution system, Beretta combines the strengths and core-competencies of every company within the Beretta Holding Group to provide optimal products and services to the Law Enforcement and Defense community. Beretta’s Total Solution provides a complete array of products to suit diverse regional conditions and meet agency objectives and needs. These include the polymer Storm family of products (Cx4 carbines and Px4 pistols), the Benelli line of shotguns, including the M4 Super 90, adopted by the United States Marine Corps, the SAKO and Tikka line of sniper rifles, the line of shotguns and pistols offered by Stoeger, and the hi-tech line of optics manufactured in the US by Burris. Beretta also operates several armorer and tactical training schools across the United States.

For additional information, visit www.berettaLE.com.

About Beretta:

Beretta established in 1526, is the oldest industrial dynasty in the world tracing its roots through 16 generations of continuous family ownership. Firearms bearing the Beretta name have been sold for almost 500 years. Beretta USA Corp. was founded in 1977 and supplies the standard sidearm to the U.S. Armed Forces. Today Beretta manufactures, distributes and markets a complete line of firearms, accessories and apparel. Beretta also owns and operates six retail Beretta Gallery stores worldwide. For additional information visit www.berettausa.com.