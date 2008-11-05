What’s New in 2009 from FNH USA?

McLean, Va. (October 31, 2009). FNH USA has new products and many modifications to its line for 2009. Highlights include:

SCAR 16S and SCAR 17S

As close to USSOCOM as you can get without enlisting.

Experience the civilian-legal semi-auto only version of the rifle chosen by U.S. Special Operations Command as its first new rifle since the early 1960’s. The SCAR 16S is chambered in 5.56X45mm NATO (223 Rem.) while the SCAR 17S fires the 7.62X51mm NATO (308 Win.) cartridge. The innovative gas-operated, short stroke piston system reduces fouling for greater reliability. The side folding polymer stock is fully adjustable for comb height and length of pull and is colored authentic USSOCOM Flat Dark Earth. Both 10 and 30-round detachable box magazines(DBM) are available, and the ambidextrous operating controls instantly adapt the SCAR S-Series to any user.

Accessories available for the SCAR include vertical foregrips, rail protective covers, extra magazines, and a nylon tactical sling.

FNAR

Standard and Heavy

Bolt action accuracy in an autoloading rifle

A descendant of the legendary Browning Automatic Rifle (BAR), the FNAR -- available in standard or heavy -- puts autoloading speed and bolt-action accuracy into one powerful package. Chambered in 7.62x51mm NATO (308 Win.), this versatile rifle offers an ambidextrous magazine release and a standard contour 20” cold hammer-forged MIL-SPEC fluted barrel with hard-chromed bore and target crown. Models with 10 or 20-round detachable steel box magazines (DBM) are available. A one-piece, receiver-mounted MIL-STD 1913 optical rail comes standard with a trio of similar accessory rails attached to the stock’s fore-end for mounting a battery of tactical lights and lasers.

Accessories available for purchase include rings, scope and a bipod.

FN Five-SeveN with fixed C-More combat sight

A new configuration of the extremely easy-to-shoot, low recoil autoloading Five-SeveN pistol includes a fixed C-More combat sight. Firing the high velocity 5.7x28mm cartridge, the Five-SeveN sports a hammer-forged and hard chrome lined barrel for enhanced accuracy and extended service life. It is available in matte black, olive drab, or flat dark earth frames and can also be purchased with an adjustable three dot target sight or a fixed C-More Systems day sight.

FNP Shooter’s Pack

Everything you need in a lockable case

Selected models of the FNP-45, FNP-40 and FNP-9 handguns are available with the FNP Shooter’s Pack. Complete with a matte black Blade-Tech™ molded polymer belt holster, adjustable belt paddle assembly, molded double magazine belt pouch and a yellow polymer training barrel, this tidy package is enclosed in a special lockable hard case ideal for storage or transportation.

PS90 RD

An ultra-compact C-More reflex sight is now standard equipment on the PS90 RD (Red Dot). Chambered in the high velocity 5.7x28mm cartridge, the PS90 operates on a straight blowback operation and fires from a closed bolt for greater accuracy and reliability. The PS90’s civilian legal 16.04” cold hammer-forged MIL-SPEC barrel has an integrated muzzle brake to reduce recoil. Dual magazine latches, cocking handles and an innovative synthetic thumbhole stock with a molded-in sling attachment point help make the PS90 fully ambidextrous.

New this year, to go along with the PS 90 is the PS 90 Fitted Soft Case with a black cordura outer shell and reinforced corners, padded handle and heavy duty lockable nylon zippers.

FNH USA is the sales and marketing arm of FN Herstal, S.A., Belgium.