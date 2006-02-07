FN TPS™ Tactical Police Shotgun Line Now Available In Fixed Stock Model

MCLEAN, VA - Developed specifically to meet the shotgun requirements of tactical law enforcement teams and enhance their use, FNH USA, LLC announces the addition of a Fixed Stock model to the TPS™ family lineup for 2006.

Built to exceed every operator’s expectations, the FN TPS™ Fixed Stock model is built with an M16 style fixed buttock and A2 adjustable sights. It also includes an integrated Mil-Spec 1913 rail system drilled and tapped to mount an optional C-More Systems® reflex sight that co-witnesses iron sights. The FNP TPS™ Fixed Stock model also features a rugged parkerized and anodized finish for maximum corrosion protection in even the harshest environments.

The FNP TPS™ Fixed Stock model has an 18" ported barrel and is available with either the FN Internal Tactical Choke (ITC) ™ system for optimum performance with buckshot and/or rifle slugs, or with interchangeable IC/MOD choke tubes. Chambered for 12 gauge 3" shotgun loads and a magazine capacity of seven plus one, the FN TPS Fixed Stock is a great crossover tool for those already trained in or accustomed to the M16 family of rifles. It is both lightweight (6.5 lbs) and compact for optimal portability with an offer all length of 37.75.”

“At FNH USA, we understand the need for a shotgun to be more than just a weapon; it’s an important tool,” says Rick DeMilt, Director of Sales and Marketing for FNH USA, LLC. “The FN Tactical Shotgun product line is not merely repackaged sporting shotguns but engineered specifically to deliver flexibility and adaptability for the end user. For us, ‘Real World Products. Real World Performance.’ is more than an ad slogan: it is our number one priority.”