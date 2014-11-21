LWRC International Steps Up Training Team with the addition of Matt Jacques and Victory First

Cambridge, MD (November, 2014) – LWRC International announces a new training partnership with Matt Jacques and Victory First to support its Law Enforcement, Military and Government Training programs. Matt joins an impressive team of firearms experts on the LWRCI Firearms Training Program as Senior Firearms Program Advisor.

“We are looking for Matt Jacques to strengthen LWRCI training programs and help support integration of LWRCI weapon systems with our customers”, says David Ridley, Senior Vice President Sales & Marketing. “Matt brings a wealth of product knowledge, personal relationships and tactical training expertise to our team”.

As an advisor for LWRCI, Matt will assist with development of training programs, systems design and development, using his experience to drive the LWRCI rifle programs into the future with key customers in Law Enforcement, Military and Government.

“In my experience in the field- I have worked with guys that run LWRC rifles, use them on a daily basis for their jobs in LE and Government entities, and rely on them without reservations,” Jacques said. “I have always been impressed with the quality and durability of the end product. LWRCI is a company I am proud to represent and excited to get things moving to help expand their current family of weapons and to build an effective training program.”

Jacques is a retired Law Enforcement / SWAT Officer and a Marine Corps veteran. He has served with two Virginia Law Enforcement agencies and a founding member of the US Marshal Capital Area Fugitive Task Force as a Special Deputy.

Over the past 10 years Matt has worked closely with firearms manufacturers including FNH USA - where he managed the FN SPR Precision Rifle Program, belt fed weapons section and the SCAR program; as well as new equipment training for SOCOM and the SCAR family of weapons.

Most recently he worked for the State Department as a Firearms Instructor for the Diplomatic Security Service, leaving there as the Chief of Operations to start Victory First - an advisory and consulting services firm for manufacturers and companies in the firearms industry.

About LWRC International

LWRC International is a high performance firearms manufacturer based in Cambridge, Maryland whose mission is to deliver absolute reliability, consistent accuracy and extreme durability in its products. Through innovative design, disciplined engineering and cutting edge manufacturing processes and materials technologies, LWRCI products are built to perform and exceed end users expectations.

For more information log onto www.lwrci.com or call 410-901-1348.