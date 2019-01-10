Mace Tactical Solutions hosts range day at SHOT Show 2019

Mace Tactical Solutions (MTS), a division of Mace Security International Inc., is teaming up with training specialist Tactical Defense Training Inc. (TDT) for an exclusive Range Day event during this year’s SHOT Show.

“Range Day gives law enforcement, military personnel and dealers a hands-on experience with our product categories, including a complete line of chemical and impact munitions,” said Paul Hughes, Executive Vice President of MTS. “We’re committed to providing powerful, professional-grade products that support their invaluable duties.”

Hands-on training, live fire demos and special giveaways at Range Day provide a preview of the strength behind MTS’ less-lethal munitions and defense sprays. Please see more specific details below.

WHAT: Mace Tactical Solutions Range Day

WHEN: Monday, January 21, 2019 from 12-3 p.m.

*Lunch will be provided at 12 p.m.

WHERE: Meet at the front entrance of the Sands Expo Center and look for the MGV shuttle van. Shuttles will depart at 11:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. Please arrive five minutes before departure.

RSVP: Email ce@tacticaldefensetraining.com with your name, organization, number of attendees and your preferred time slot.

If you cannot attend Range Day, MTS and TDT executives are available for commentary during SHOT Show at Booth #20141 or following the event. SHOT Show attendees can join MTS executives at Booth #20141 for a special hospitality event on Wednesday, January 23 from 4:00-5:30 p.m. Attendees can check out our latest products while enjoying beer, wine and other refreshments. No RSVP for the hospitality event is necessary.

About Mace Tactical Solutions

Mace® Tactical Solutions (MTS), the tactical division of Mace Security International Inc., supplies less-lethal tactical munitions, defense sprays and weapons to law enforcement, corrections and military personnel.

About Tactical Defense Training Inc.

For over two decades, Tactical Defense Training Inc. (TDT) has been a recognized leader in law enforcement and military training. TDT trains local, state and federal law enforcement, students from every branch of the military, private security and select civilians to succeed against today’s threats.