VirTra Awarded Patents for TASER® Training and Simulating Firearms and Malfunctions

TEMPE, Ariz. — VirTra, Inc, a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued the company two new patents: patent 10,438,503, which relates to VirTra’s TASER® cartridge kits, and patent 10,436,539, which relates to mechanical malfunction of real firearms used in simulation training.

Based on the parameters of patent 10,438,503, VirTra is the only company in the United States that can produce or sell a specially triggered training cartridge for the TASER line of products by Axon, the global leader in connected public safety technologies. The patent covers VirTra’s proprietary method of reliably triggering the training device based on the unique acoustic sound produced by a TASER Conducted Energy Weapon’s (CEW) electrical arc. This innovation allows trainees to deploy the cartridges from a real TASER CEW during simulation training and avoid high-voltage feedback. It also allows trainees to practice with a TASER CEW’s “ARC” and/or “Re-ARC” functions, which increases the realism of each training session. By using a live CEW while training in VirTra’s simulators, trainees are able to improve their technique and develop proper habits that carry into real world situations. The patent applies to both legacy units and the latest multi-cartridge systems used for the TASER X2 and TASER 7 weapons.

“TASER CEWs have been classified as ‘less-lethal’ devices, and as such, require the same type of high quality, judgmental use-of-force simulation training as lethal devices like firearms,” said Lon Bartel Director of Training and Curriculum at VirTra. “By combining live TASER CEW and VirTra training cartridges with VirTra’s simulators and library of content, trainees have an opportunity to develop critical decision-making skills when under stress as well as further develop safe weapon handling by practicing the removal and replacement of cartridges during simulations that escalate.”

Based on the parameters of patent 10,436,539, VirTra is the only company in the United States that can produce or sell a specially designed kit that affordably converts a live firearm into a safe and reliable training tool that can simulate mechanical malfunction and therefore increase realism. This patent addresses the growing need to safely, affordably, and accurately reproduce the intricacies of real firearms for training purposes. Patent 10,436,539 expands VirTra’s growing library of intellectual property related to affordably converting real firearms (whether pistol or rifle) into suitable training tools that can be used in realistic simulation training without the expense or hassle of modifying the original firearm.

Bob Ferris, VirTra Chairman and CEO, added, “These new patents are the latest progression in the strategy we outlined at the beginning of the year to bolster our technological capabilities. These patents not only expand our competitive moat by protecting important simulated weapon technology, but they also help ensure that VirTra remains an industry leader and continues to offer the highest quality judgmental use-of-force simulation training available.”

About VirTra

VirTra is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators and driving simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly-effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, its technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Axon’s products impact every aspect of a public safety officer’s day-to-day experience.

Axon works hard for those who put themselves in harm’s way for the rest of the community. To date, there are more than 397,800 software seats booked on the Axon network around the world and more than 223,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737.

Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc., Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc., TASER 7, TASER X2, Axon and the Delta Logo are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal. All rights reserved.

Follow Axon here