VirTra receives first order for multiple systems from Canada after receiving standing offer

TEMPE, Ariz. — VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) (“VirTra”), a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement and military markets, has received its first order attributable to the standing offer it was awarded from the Government in Canada in December 2021. The standing offer is for VirTra to supply marksmanship and judgmental use of force simulation technology to various law enforcement, military police, border protection and corrections facilities throughout Canada.

The initial order was placed by a Canadian law enforcement agency to receive multiple simulators and associated tools and accessories designed for simulator training. Part of the installation will also include hands-on training for system and hardware operation.

“We are thrilled to have received our first order from the Government of Canada and look forward to growing our footprint in the country through the standing offer,” said VirTra CEO and Chairman Bob Ferris. “VirTra is confident this roll-out will provide Canada with the most effective training on the planet, making them better prepared to handle difficult situations.”

All services and products ordered by the Canadian agency are expected to be delivered within the next three months.

The omnibus bill passed in 2015 by the Canadian Government has specific wording that makes the buying process more efficient for all federal, provincial and municipal law enforcement agencies in Canada to obtain training simulators from this standing offer.

About VirTra

VirTra (NASDAQ: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.