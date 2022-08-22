VirTra receives follow on order from Canada under standing offer

CHANDLER, Ariz. — VirTra, Inc., a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement and military markets, has received an order worth CAD$1.2 million (Approximately USD$0.9 million) from a Canadian law enforcement agency. This order utilized the previously announced standing offer from the Government of Canada to supply marksmanship and judgmental use of force simulation technology to various law enforcement facilities.

As part of the order, the agency will receive multiple V-100® and V-180® simulators and associated tools and accessories designed for simulator training, including drop-in recoil kits and V-Author® scenario authoring software. Part of the order will also include hands-on training for system and hardware operation.

“Our standing offer with the Government of Canada is expected to be a solid source of orders for VirTra as we further penetrate markets outside of the United States,” said Jason Mulcahy, VirTra’s General Manager. “We continue to deliver on our goal of providing the most effective training solutions in the world to first responders all across Canada.”

All services and products ordered by the Canadian agency will be delivered before the end of February 2023 as per the contract. The standing offer, solely awarded to VirTra, makes the buying process more efficient for all federal, provincial, and municipal law enforcement agencies in Canada to obtain standardized training simulators in a streamlined process.

About VirTra

VirTra is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.