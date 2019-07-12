VirTra receives follow-on order from U.S. Department of Homeland Security for Customs and Border Protection

TEMPE, Ariz. — VirTra, Inc., a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets, has received a follow-on order from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for Customs and Border Protection (CBP). This order is part of a previously announced Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract and totals nearly $630,000.

CBP is charged with keeping terrorists and their weapons out of the U.S. while facilitating lawful, international travel and trade. CBP is one of the world’s largest law enforcement organizations and currently employs more than 60,000 individuals.

Under the terms of the agreement, VirTra will provide comprehensive maintenance and service through September 2020 on simulators and associated products it has previously deployed with CBP. To date, CBP has installed VirTra’s V-300® judgmental use of force simulators at 35 major international airports, ports of entry, and training facilities across the country.

“As this follow-on order demonstrates, supporting VirTra’s simulators in the field provides attractive, longer-term revenue opportunities that follow the initial hardware sale,” said Jason Mulcahy, General Manager of VirTra. “We’re proud to enable and support CBP in their mission of maintaining the security of our borders and ensuring our safety from international threats, and we look forward to continuing this mutually beneficial relationship.”

About VirTra

VirTra (NASDAQ: VTSI) is a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly-effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.