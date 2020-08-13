VirTra reports second quarter and six month 2020 financial results

Sales momentum improves margins and drives record $14.3 million backlog.

TEMPE, Ariz. — VirTra, Inc,. a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets, reported results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020. The financial statements are available on VirTra’s website and here.

Second Quarter 2020 and Recent Highlights

Received $1.6 million IDIQ (indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity) contract from the Department of State for the Republic of Mexico for use-of-force simulators and police driving simulators

Released new V-VICTA (VirTra Virtual Interactive Coursework Training Academy) training curriculum to help law enforcement communicate and interact more effectively and positively with individuals with autism

To date, submitted 17 V-VICTA courses (a total of 60 hours of certified training content) to IADLEST’s National Certification Program

Backlog increased $4.2 million year-over-year to a record $14.3 million as of June 30, 2020

Second Quarter and Six Month 2020 Financial Highlights

Management Commentary

“Despite the highly unusual operating environment due to the pandemic, we continued to build on our sales momentum during the second quarter, which resulted in relatively consistent financial results compared to 2019 and which has positioned VirTra for a strong second half of the year,” said Bob Ferris, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VirTra. “Financially, the quarter was highlighted by a $4.2 million increase in our backlog as compared with the same quarter last year and the continuation of a solid balance sheet. Operationally, the quarter was highlighted by the $1.6 million contract we received from the Department of State for the Republic of Mexico, expansions of our V-VICTA training curriculum, and progress increasing VirTra’s presence in the military market.

“While the prolonged impacts of COVID-19 delayed many of our installations during the second quarter, suppressing revenue, our sales and marketing teams worked diligently to successfully increase sales volumes. Given the national focus on law enforcement training and the significance of the use-of-force decisions entrusted to them, the need for VirTra’s solutions has likely never been greater. It remains to be seen how the pandemic will affect installations in the coming months, but given the indispensable nature of our unique products, which provide law enforcement and military personnel with access to the best decision-making, marksmanship, and use-of-force training available, we remain cautiously optimistic that the second half of the year will be stronger than the first.”

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total revenue decreased 9% to $2.8 million from $3.1 million in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in total revenue was due to decreases in installations of simulators, accessories, curriculum and training resulting from COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Gross profit increased 4% to $1.6 million (57.0% of total revenue) from $1.5 million (49.6% of total revenue) in the second quarter of 2019. The increase in gross profit was primarily due to reduced warranty costs.

Operating expense was $2.4 million compared to $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2019. The consistency in operating expense was mainly due to similar levels of general and administrative expense, as well as research and development expense.

Loss from operations was $822,000, compared to a loss of $883,000 in the second quarter of 2019.

Net loss totaled $601,000, or $(0.08) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $634,000, or $(0.08) per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $579,000, compared to a loss of $675,000 in the second quarter of 2019.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Total revenue was $6.1 million compared to $6.1 million in the first six months of 2019. The consistency in total revenue was due to a similar number of simulators and accessories delivered compared to the same period in 2019.

Gross profit was $3.2 million (51.9% of total revenue) compared to $3.3 million (54.3% of total revenue) in the first six months of 2019. The decrease in gross profit was primarily due to differences in the product mix and the quantity of systems, accessories, and services sold.

Operating expense was $4.5 million compared to $4.7 million in the first six months of 2019. The decrease in net operating expense was due to reduced selling, general, and administrative costs for travel, tradeshows, and professional service as a result of COVID-19 restrictions compared to the same period in 2019.

Loss from operations was $1.3 million compared to a loss from operations of $1.3 million in the first six months of 2019.

Net loss totaled $991,000, or $(0.13) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $947,000, or $(0.12) per diluted share in the comparable period a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $978,000 compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.0 million in the first six months of 2019.

At June 30, 2020, backlog totaled approximately $14.3 million, a $4.2 million increase compared to backlog of $10.1 million as of June 30, 2019. Accounts receivable and unbilled revenues totaled approximately $4.8 million compared to $5.9 million at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $1.0 million. Cash and cash equivalents and certificates of deposit totaled $4.0 million at June 30, 2020 compared to $3.3 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $0.7 million.

