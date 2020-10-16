Athlete Foundry partners with the California Peace Officers’ Association

An unconventional partnership with “a powerful purpose.”

AUSTIN, Texas — Athlete Foundry, a veteran-owned EdTech company, announces today that it has officially partnered with the largest professional law enforcement association in the great State of California and will be providing its premium student athlete platform to all active members of the California Peace Officers’ Association (CPOA) as a member-benefit.

The California Peace Officers’ Association is a proud and dedicated organization representing over 24,000 law enforcement professionals across municipal, county, state, and federal law enforcement agencies who honorably protect California’s communities.

California’s law enforcement professionals, like those across America, regularly work long hours to serve their communities resulting in millions of positive impacts. However, routine long hours means less time at home with their children and less time with their children’s student athlete dream. We are incredibly honored to “team-up” with CPOA, add CPOA active member benefit value, and make a positive difference to those who protect our families.

Athlete Foundry believes achievement should be the result of hard work, not privilege. So we’ve tailored our technology to level the playing field for the underdog, empower the undiscovered, and encourage the underestimated.

Our first-in-the-Nation online platform gives parents of middle & high school student athletes a 6th thru 12th grade roadmap that lets them build their most comprehensive ATHUMADEMIC (athletic + human + academic) resume, enabling them to improve their odds of becoming collegiate athletes, increase their college financial assistance potential, and help prepare them to be successful in life after sports, regardless of current ability or zip code.

“Athlete Foundry is not a recruiter, and we don’t replace your coach. We empower parents and their student athletes to see, track, build, and communicate a much better and holistic journey to collegiate athletics. We’re doing something no one else is doing, making a difference, and we love it! As a former firefighter, EMT, and Californian, I am personally humbled to help those who risk their lives every day to protect my fellow Americans, friends, and family in the great State of California,” said Athlete Foundry CEO and Founder, KC Chhipwadia.

“In the ongoing spirit of officer wellness – in this case allowing hard working law enforcement parents the ability to stay connected and interact with their student athletes – we are thrilled to be able to offer such a unique benefit to our members,” said CPOA Executive Director Carol Leveroni.

About Athlete Foundry

Athlete Foundry is a Provider of student training services intended to offer proper guidance to student-athletes.