California Police Athletic Federation announces cancellation of 2020 U.S. Police and Fire Championships

SAN DIEGO — Among the many reactions to the coronavirus, cancelling or postponing public events scheduled months from now may seem to be the most sensible and least disruptive. But like so many of today’s virus countermeasures, they seem to be occurring without much consideration of costs and benefits to all of us.

After careful consideration and consultation with members of our Board of Directors and the Public Safety Community, it is with regret that we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 US Police and Fire Championships in San Diego. We believe this is the best way to proceed during this unprecedented global situation, particularly as we know the incredible sacrifices this community is making on the front lines not just today, but in the weeks and months to come.

Every year, we look forward to seeing and connecting with our Public Safety Family and we are disappointed that we will not be hosting the events this year. We have explored other ways to host even just some of the events at other times of the year. However, it is important to us to host an inclusive event, and we do not believe it would be in anyone’s best interest to produce this year’s event particularly as we recognize that you our athletes, friends and families will continue to work tirelessly long after the rest of the country is out of quarantine/self-isolation.

We look forward to bringing the Championships back to San Diego next year and ask you to save the dates of June 10-19, 2021. Our team will be reaching out directly to those of you who have already registered to confirm refunds.

We thank everyone who have shared their concerns with us over the last few weeks. We ask you to let us know how we can continue to support you in your efforts going forward and as always we all thank you for your service.

About the California Police Athletic Federation

The California Police Athletic Federation (CPAF), is the parent organization of two multi-sport programs designed for peace officers and firefighters. The World Police & Fire Games (WPFG), are open to active and retired law enforcement and fire service personnel throughout the world. The United States Police and Fire Championships (USPFC), are open to active or retired law enforcement and fire service personnel from an eligible agency within the USA.