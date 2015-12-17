Heroes Vacation Club Brings Affordable Vacation Rentals to First Responders

PARSIPPANY, N.J. – The company that offers Armed Forces Vacation Club and Veterans Holidays is offering a discounted vacation membership program specifically for first responders. Called Heroes Vacation Club, the program is open to current and former police officers, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians (EMTs).

All eligible first responders can join Heroes Vacation Club’s free1 program to receive access to well-priced vacation options. Membership brings access to seven-night vacation accommodations starting from $349 USD*, along with many other travel options.

The accommodations available through Heroes Vacation Club include spacious vacation rental units, many with multiple bedrooms, living spaces, full kitchens, and access to resort amenities. The properties are located all over the world, including such popular destinations as Florida, Mexico, the Caribbean, and California.

“Police, firefighters and EMTs work night and day to save and protect lives,” said Faith Aronow, director of marketing for the program. “Through the creation of Heroes Vacation Club, we are doing our small part to honor them by providing access to affordable and memorable vacation experiences.”

To join the program and book a vacation, first responders can visit HeroesVacationClub.com. On the site, travelers can search for their ideal accommodations through the enhanced search functions, which include easy-to-use filters to sort by date, destination, price range, amenities, activities and more. The site also features travel content to provide vacation inspiration and education on many of the club’s destinations, and makes it easy for members to share social content.

To learn more, visit HeroesVacationClub.com.

*Taxes are additional. All prices are in U.S. dollars. Regular Space Available price is $369 USD per week when booked through the call center, and $349 USD per week when booked online. Free membership is based on eligibility. Destinations and travel times are subject to availability and confirmed on a first come, first served basis. Offer includes only accommodations and specifically excludes travel costs and other expenses that may be incurred. For additional terms and conditions, visit www.HeroesVacationClub.com/terms-and-conditions or call your Heroes Vacation Club® guide at 1-877-867-3639. Promotional discounts may not apply to all properties.

Offer may not be combined with any other promotion, discount or coupon. Other restrictions may apply. Offer void where prohibited by law.

