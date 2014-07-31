KEOLIS SPONSORS 2015 WORLD POLICE & FIRE GAMES

ROCKVILLE, MD (July, 2014) – Keolis, a leading provider of passenger transportation services throughout the U.S. and Canada, today announced it will be a major sponsor of the 2015 World Police & Fire Games, in which an estimated 12,000 first responders from around the world will compete in more than 1,600 medal events across 60 sports. The games will take place in Fairfax County, Virginia and other locations throughout the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area June 26 to July 5, 2015, boasting more competing athletes than the Summer Olympics.



“At Keolis, safety is at the heart of everything we do and we appreciate the vital role that first responders play in ensuring the well-being of their communities,” said Eric Asselin, executive vice president and general manager of Keolis’ North American operations. “We are honored to support the efforts of these brave men and women by becoming a major sponsor of the Fairfax 2015 World Police & Fire Games and encouraging our offices all around the world to do the same.”

“We are truly delighted to have Keolis ‘on board’ as one of our major corporate partners for this prestigious global event,” said Bill Knight, president and CEO of the 2015 World Police & Fire Games.



Held biennially, the Games will be the single largest event ever held in Northern Virginia. Keolis has strong ties to the Baltimore-Washington region. The company’s North American headquarters is located in Maryland and it manages the Virginia Railway Express, a commuter rail service in Northern Virginia. In addition to the sponsorship, the company also is encouraging Keolis offices globally to support the efforts of first responders in their local communities to participate in the Games.

“All around the world, Keolis partners with police and fire officials to ensure the safety of our passengers and our communities. We are proud to support this event and excited for the opportunity to see these heroes and athletes in action,” Asselin said. “These first responders play a critical role in their communities every single day. We share the same goal in the transportation business, and strive to deliver the same level of service and trust to our customers.”

