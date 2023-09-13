SheerID and Pvolve partner to honor military, seniors, students, first responders, teachers and healthcare workers with 20% off streaming workouts and fitness equipment

PORTLAND, Ore. - SheerID, the global leader in identity verification for commerce, and Pvolve, an innovative functional fitness company that pairs functional movement with resistance-based equipment to sculpt, tone, strengthen and restore the body, today announced that military members and seniors are now eligible for the same discount program that it has been offering students, first responders, teachers and healthcare workers.

Pvolve began its partnership with SheerID by providing an exclusive offer to students, first responders, teachers and healthcare workers, and due to the success of the partnership is now providing the same 20% off membership offer to military members and seniors. To access these exclusive offers, consumers must verify their eligibility through SheerID, the identity verification platform used by hundreds of leading brands. Online verification is instant and once completed, eligible customers can take advantage of the savings to experience Pvolve’s unique and effective low-impact workout method that helps you break a sweat, not your body.

“We appreciate the hard work, dedication and commitment that people like first responders, teachers, students and healthcare workers are doing to better our communities, so we wanted to extend this offer to military members and seniors,” said Julie Cartwright, President at Pvolve. “At Pvolve, our community is and has always been what we’re most proud of – and we plan to keep growing and strengthening it by celebrating individuals who are vital to improving where we live and work.”

“Choosing to recognize and celebrate the people who make our communities better is such a valuable strategy implemented by Pvolve,” said Jake Weatherly, Chief Executive Officer at SheerID. “Brands that care about these groups - and show their appreciation by offering them special programs - rapidly earn their trust, loyalty and repeat business.”

Military members, seniors, students, first responders, teachers and healthcare workers can visit this link to verify their identity and claim exclusive offers: https://www.pvolve.com/pages/special-pricing

About SheerID

SheerID is the global leader in identity verification for commerce. With SheerID, brands identify and acquire customers from highly valued consumer communities — such as the military, students, teachers, first responders, and more — with personalized offers, gated by instant verification from the largest set of authoritative data worldwide. SheerID verifies over 2.5 billion people via 20,000 authoritative data sources; provides global insights from hundreds of the world’s leading brands, and never shares or sells customer data. As a result, the world’s biggest brands — including Amazon, Home Depot, Spotify, and T-Mobile — rely on SheerID as their identity marketing partner. Founded in 2011, SheerID is backed by Fortson VC, Brighton Park Capital, Centana Growth Partners, Voyager Capital, and CVC Growth Partners. SheerID is ISO Certified and is a member of the MACH Alliance, the group of independent technology companies dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems. In 2023, SheerID ranked among the highest-scoring businesses on Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces. For more information, please visit SheerID or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and TikTok.

About Pvolve

Pvolve LLC, or Personal Evolution, is an innovative fitness company that pairs functional movement with resistance-based equipment to sculpt, tone, strengthen and restore the body while also enhancing mobility, and stability. After being introduced to functional fitness in 2017, founder Rachel Katzman was determined to help others experience an approach that respects the body’s holistic needs while making you look and feel great. Pvolve’s Method is supported by a Clinical Advisory Board of highly credentialed doctors, trainers and experts to offer safe and effective workouts that help you break a sweat, not your body. As recently as June 2023, world-renowned actress, producer and director, Jennifer Aniston, officially partnered with Pvolve after falling in love with the Method as a member in 2021. Through its hybrid fitness model, Pvolve can be experienced via a streaming membership which offers live and on-demand classes on Pvolve.com and on the Pvolve App, and via physical studio locations available in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Carlsbad, with more franchises opening soon. For more information, please visit www.pvolve.com, www.pvolvefranchise.com and @pvolve on Instagram.