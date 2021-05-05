Taser-maker AXON launches mental health program to help families provide support to law enforcement officers

New program created by AXON’s philanthropic leg aims to provide mental health awareness resources for families of law enforcement officers

By Stephanie Pagones

FoxNews.com

Samantha Horwitz did not realize her family members were worried about her mental health.

Suffering from post-traumatic stress and survivor’s guilt after watching the Twin Towers collapse, the 9/11 first responder told Fox News she was in a “deep, dark place” when she nearly took her own life.

Then, one day, Horwitz’s mother showed up unannounced and told her, “We need you back.”

The former United States Secret Service special agent and current president of A Badge of Honor, an organization dedicated to law enforcement officer mental health and resiliency efforts, credits the support from her mom and her husband for beginning the difficult process toward recovery.

