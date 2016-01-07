C.O.P.S. Receives $50,000 Grant from Chris Kyle FROG Foundation

Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) is excited to announce they have been chosen as a recipient of a $50,000 holiday grant from the Chris Kyle FROG Foundation. The mission of this foundation is “to serve those who serve us by providing meaningful interactive experiences that enrich family relationships.”

“We recognize the complexity and range of issues that military and first responders face,” said Taya Kyle, Executive Director of the Chris Kyle Frog Foundation. “Our hope with these grants is to make a positive impact for these like-minded organizations so that together, as a community, we can provide real solutions that make a long-term difference.”

The money from this grant will go towards C.O.P.S. Hands-On Programs that provide peer support and counseling to the surviving family members and affected co-workers of law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty. Programs are provided at no cost to survivors as the price they have paid is already too high.

“C.O.P.S. appreciates the generosity of the Chris Kyle FROG Foundation and shares in their focus on the struggles and the successes of families,” said Dianne Bernhard, Executive Director of C.O.P.S. “C.O.P.S. honors the sacrifice each officer made by keeping the promise to support their survivors and rebuild their shattered lives. We are able to do that through our Hands-On Programs.”

C.O.P.S. is a nationwide not-for-profit organization with 49 chapters across the nation that assist survivors at the grass roots level. Members of C.O.P.S. are always prepared to help survivors when they need it, where they need it.

For more information on C.O.P.S. programs and services, please visit www.nationalcops.org. You can also follow C.O.P.S. on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nationalcops, or Twitter by searching @nationalcops.