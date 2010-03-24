First Social Media in Law Enforcement Conference to be Held in Washington DC

Social Media in Law Enforcement (The SMILE Conference) will be held April 7-9, 2010

Washington DC – The first ever social media conference for law enforcement professionals will take place in Washington DC April 7-9, 2010, at the historic 1777 F Street, NW building. The Social Media In Law Enforcement conference (The SMILE Conference™) will arm law enforcement professionals with all the technical hands‐on skills and the practical knowledge to enter the social media world with confidence.

“Adoption of social media by law enforcement is at a stage where some agencies have picked it up with varying results, and others are ready but don’t know how to get started. The law enforcement field is ready to add another weapon to its arsenal,” stated conference organizer Lauri Stevens. “Delegates will learn how to integrate social media tools into their community policing, recruitment and retention, investigations, crime prevention, reputation enhancement and management efforts.”

Speakers

The current speaker line-up includes social media law enforcement professionals from four countries. The SMILE Conference experts will lead delegates through three days of in depth social media education specific to the law enforcement professional. The first is a hands-on day of training on Wednesday, Community Engagement on Thursday, and Crime topics on Friday. Key speakers to include:

Town Hall Meeting Planned

About The SMILE Conference

• Jack Holt, Director of Digital Media for Department of Defense• Dan Alexander, Chief of Police, Boca Raton, Florida Constable• Scott Mills, President, NoToGangs.org• Marga Van Rijssel, Manager of Politie 2.0, Dutch Police Ning Community• Mike Bostic, Raytheon Civil Communications Solutions Group, Former Deputy Chief, LAPDThe SMILE Conference will include a Town Hall Meeting on Thursday night to allow delegates and speakers the opportunity to explore and discuss at length issues concerning social media and law enforcement that could not be fully addressed during the plenary session.The Social Media In Law Enforcement conference (The SMILE Conference) will address social media as community media, investigative techniques and cases studies, social media policy and strategy, legal issues, recruitment and retention and will also offer a full day of workshops on social media how‐to(s), so you can leave with the hands‐on skills you need. From the Chief to the newest officer in the agency, The SMILE Conference is for anyone who is interested in social media and its many applications in the field of law enforcement. For more information on The SMILE Conference please visit us at

