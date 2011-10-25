Leading Law Enforcement Organizations to Announce National Council to Promote Diversity and Empowerment

New Council will work collectively to increase diversity hiring and the promotion of qualified minorities and women to positions of leadership in the law enforcement workplace

CHICAGO, IL - Five leading law enforcement organizations - Hispanic American Police Command Officers Association (HAPCOA), National Asian Peace Officers Association (NAPOA), National Latino Peace Officers Association (NLPOA), National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE), and Women in Federal Law Enforcement (WIFLE) - will announce the formation of the National Council of Law Enforcement Organizations (NCLEO) at the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place in Chicago, IL on October 25, 2011.

This unprecedented collaboration will work to increase diversity hiring and promotion of qualified minority and women law enforcement officials. Additionally, the NCLEO will focus on various issues of importance to the law enforcement community and its membership.

WHAT: The National Council of Law Enforcement Organizations will be announced in a press conference.

WHO: Members of the National Council of Law Enforcement Organizations:

Hispanic American Police Command Officers Association (HAPCOA)

National Asian Peace Officers’ Association (NAPOA)

National Latino Peace Officers Association (NLPOA)

National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE)

Women in Federal Law Enforcement (WIFLE)

WHEN: Tuesday, October 25, 2011

10:00 a.m. EDT / 9:00 a.m. CDT / 8:00 a.m. PDT

WHERE: Meeting Suite 4, 3rd Floor

Hyatt Regency McCormick Place

2233 South Martin Luther King Drive

Chicago, Illinois 60616

For those unable to attend in person, please use the following teleconference number:

Direct Dial Number: 1-404-920-6440

Conference Code: 451277#