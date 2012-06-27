NAFA Fleet Management Association Kicks Off 2012 Membership Drive

PRINCETON, NJ. – While associations throughout North America have struggled to maintain their membership numbers over the past few years, NAFA Fleet Management Association has continued to grow. The association of fleet management professionals hopes to continue the positive trend with its 2012 Membership Drive.

Prizes

For each new fleet manager recruited, the sponsoring NAFA Member will receive a coupon for $100 off their own membership dues/affiliation fees and has a chance to win prizes ranging from a new iPad 2 to a free 4-day registration to NAFA’s 2013 Institute & Expo in Atlantic City, NJ.

Established in 1957, NAFA is the world’s premier non-profit association for professionals who manage fleets of sedans, public safety vehicles, trucks, and buses of all types and sizes, and a wide range of military and off-road equipment for organizations across the globe. NAFA is the association for the diverse vehicle fleet management profession regardless of organizational type, geographic location or fleet composition. NAFA’s Full and Associate Members are responsible for the specification, acquisition, maintenance and repair, fueling, risk management, and remarketing of more than 3.5 million vehicles including in excess of 1.1 million trucks of which 350 thousand are medium- and heavy-duty trucks.

“NAFA helps fleet managers do their jobs better,” explains NAFA Executive Director Phillip E. Russo, CAE. “The Association provides members with a full range of products and services, including legislative support, statistical research, publications, regional chapter meetings, government representation, seminars, online information, and an annual Institute & Expo featuring over 60 hours of educational sessions and hundreds of exhibitors from throughout the industry. Whether you are just starting out in fleet or have been in the field for decades, NAFA provides you with the tools you need to succeed.”

Karen Doyon, CAFM, agrees, “As an active member of NAFA, I made many connections and enhanced my fleet knowledge. This helped me secure my current position as a full-time fleet administrator with responsibility for approximately 500 vehicles in North America. Without the benefit of NAFA, I wouldn’t have achieved the next step in my career.”

NAFA’s 2012 Membership Drive runs from June 26 to October 31. The Drive is open to all current NAFA Members, Affiliates, Alumni, Honorary Members, Distinguished Service Award recipients, student members, and web subscribers.

To qualify, the sponsoring NAFA Member/Affiliate must be in good standing at time of drawing on November 7, 2012. One application equals one ticket in the drawing. Such membership applications must be submitted and processed between June 26 and October 31, 2012. Continuing renewals are not eligible. Participants in the Membership Drive can only win one prize per participant and alternative prizes will not be awarded. Winners will be notified by November 9, 2012.

For more information on NAFA’s 2012 Membership Drive visit www.nafa.org/drive.