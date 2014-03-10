Police Officer Writes Childrens Book

Michigan Police Officer writes a children’s book and develops a program called “Lawman for Literacy” that was approved by the school district.

During his time as a Westland Police officer, Matthew Bobby gave police station tours to a lot of people.

“Everyone loved them - kids and parents - they all loved them,” said Bobby, who spent three years working as a school resource officer at Westland John Glenn High School and other local schools.

So Bobby used that experience for his new children’s book, Jake’s Trip to the Police Station.

