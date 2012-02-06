PoliceGrantsHelp Seeking Experienced Grant Writer

Praetorian Group is seeking part-time grant writers with experience in both public safety, and writing and submitting grant proposals. These grant writers will be responsible for collecting supporting documentation, communicating with public safety clients and Praetorian Group’s grants management team, and ensuring proposals are compelling and accurate in representing public safety clients and submitted in a timely manner.

Requirements:

At least 5 years of experience proposal writing and submitting to funders

Excellent writing skills creating narratives that are clear, concise, structured and compelling

Proven track record of grants submitted and funded

Ability to maintain client, team and donor relationships and communication

Familiarity with federal, state and private sectors and processes

Excellent research skills and familiarity with online grant databases

Proficient with MS office

Current or former experience working in or with public safety agency is a plus

Extra consideration is given for those currently active with a public safety agency

Interested applicants please email resume demonstrating track record of grants funded, a one-page cover letter explaining how you are the best candidate for the job (no smaller than 10 pt font please), and a writing sample that was approved for funding. Please put “Grant Writer” in the subject of your email. No phone calls please. Circumventing application procedures will disqualify you. Due to the volume of applications received, only those selected for interviews will be contacted within one month of the application deadline.

Email GrantJobs@PraetorianGroup.com with your cover letter subject “Grants Associate”

Praetorian Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer, offers competitive compensation and benefits, and does not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, color, sex, age, or disability.