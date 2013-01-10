The Safariland Group to Honor Three “Saved Officers” at SHOT SHOW 2013

ONTARIO, California – The Safariland® SAVES CLUB® will honor three law enforcement officers saved in the line of fire by armor or gear manufactured by The Safariland Group. Media are invited to witness our SAVES CLUB representatives salute these respected law enforcement officers for their valor and their devotion to duty at our booth at the 2013 SHOT Show.

These officers are amongst more than 18,000 respected Safariland SAVES CLUB members. The SAVES CLUB is a group of individuals who, during the line of duty, experienced a life-threatening critical incident where their Safariland armor or gear contributed to saving their life. Each of our SAVES become advocates for the law enforcement community, expressing the importance of wearing body armor, and providing other safety tips. From the manufacturing floor to the company’s president, The Safariland Group embraces these SAVES and honor the dedication and commitment they exhibit every day.

Join us as we hear about their inspirational stories and their extraordinary commitment to maintaining law and order.

Wednesday, January 16 - 3 p.m.

The Safariland Group booth #12762

Honorees:

• SAVE #1796 Corporal Pete Penney of the Arkansas State Police

In March of 2012 Corporal Pete Penney was serving a traffic stop along Highway 278 and encountered a convicted felon. The suspect became combative during the exchange and a violent altercation ensued. During the struggle, the assailant pulled a .357 Magnum revolver and shot Cpl. Penney in the lower abdomen area. The round was stopped by his ABA® XT2-9 armor.

SAVE #1829 Master Deputy Jeff Maxwell of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Department

• SAVE #1830 Deputy Brad Grice of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Department

Last October Master Deputy Jeff Maxwell and Deputy Brad Grice arrived at a home in response to a hostage situation. It was determined that the best chance for the hostages was a rescue attempt. Upon entry, the suspect began firing but the team continued to press forward. Master Deputy Maxwell was shot in the left leg and a second round glanced off his patrol rifle and hit his PROTECH® FAV™ MK II armor with SM01 IIIA ballistics within an inch of his neck. In addition, Deputy Grice was hit in the left arm and the round was ultimately stopped by his PROTECH FAV MK II with SM01 IIIA ballistics bicep protector.

About The Safariland Group

The Safariland Group is a premier global provider of trusted, innovative, high-quality law enforcement and security products for the public safety, military and outdoor/personal protection markets. Offering many of the world’s most recognizable names in these markets, principal brands include ABA®, Second Chance®, Safariland®, Bianchi® and Break Free®. Forensics brands include Identicator® and NIK®. The Safariland Group’s mission, Together, We Save Lives, is inherent in the life-saving products it delivers. The Safariland Group is a privately held company with headquarters in Jacksonville, FL. For more information about The Safariland Group and its brands, please visit www.safariland.com.