Kronos continues to drive workforce engagement in public safety

CHELMSFORD, Mass., - New enhancements in the latest version of Workforce TeleStaff, an automated public safety scheduling and notification solution from Kronos Incorporated, further empowers first responders to succeed in their mission-critical jobs. Enhanced functionality helps employees gain more control over their schedules; access greater means to communicate with each other; and make changes to their own shifts with minimal supervisor involvement.

News Facts

Workforce TeleStaff is used by hundreds of corrections, emergency medical services, fire, police, and sheriff departments to meet their unique staffing needs to optimize communication, schedules, and deployment of personnel. The solution also helps these departments manage compliance with evolving labor laws, union mandates, and department policies as well as increase workforce productivity. New enhancements include added business workflows that make it easier for employees to trade or cancel their shift trades based on organizational rules, without the need to first inform supervisors. These added benefits will help employees feel even more empowered and engaged in their jobs, while their departments will continue to maintain accountability to effectively serve their communities.

Supporting Quotes

• Rodolfo Padilla, sergeant, department of public safety, City of Las Vegas

“Our officers really value the transparency and equitableness in processes that Workforce TeleStaff offers. With this solution, manual errors are minimized and seniority is always honored. Also, our officers can see updates on their schedules from mobile devices, making their lives that much easier. Workforce TeleStaff also ensures that no one works beyond a certain limit, minimizing employee fatigue. The solution has played an important role in empowering and engaging our workforce.”

•Brian Gorski, fire chief, Southern Manatee Fire

“Workforce TeleStaff offers great value to us by improving productivity for IT, payroll, staffers, and other employees through accuracy of processes. Our employees also enjoy significant flexibility because of it. For example, if one of our firefighters or lieutenants wakes up not feeling well, they can log into Workforce TeleStaff and take themselves off the duty roster and the system will immediately launch the call back process for replacement based upon the qualification needed. Our personnel can also easily trade shifts with someone who has similar skills and certifications and pay codes are adjusted accurately. Without Workforce TeleStaff, we would have wasted large amounts of time trying to figure this out manually. This benefit is critical given the time-sensitive nature of our work.”

• Todd Bernard, lieutenant, South Portland Police

“When our supervisors have to respond to incidents, they are able to use Workforce TeleStaff to identify additional personnel to respond to the scene from the field. No matter what they’re doing, they cannot be as effective if they are tied to their desks. Workforce TeleStaff has enabled our officers to spend more time managing incidents at the scenes, while establishing consistency in processes. The solution has also helped reduce payroll processing from four hours to five minutes.”

• Rock Regan, director, public sector practice group, Kronos

“Increasingly, public safety organizations are rethinking how they manage their workforces, taking into account two key issues, which are a growing multi-generational workforce consisting of millennials who demand more transparency and the efficiency today’s communities expect in public service. The workforce will always be at the core of a public safety organization’s success and the latest version of Workforce TeleStaff offers technology to truly empower and engage today’s workforce.”

Supporting Resources

• Connect with Kronos via Facebook, Twitter, Google+, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

• Subscribe to our workforce management blogs.

• Take a look at the lighter side of workforce management in our Time Well Spent cartoons.

• Learn about the Kronos WorkInspired culture and check out Kronos job openings.

About Kronos Incorporated

Kronos is a leading provider of workforce management and human capital management cloud solutions. Kronos industry-centric workforce applications are purpose-built for businesses, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and government agencies of all sizes. Tens of thousands of organizations — including half of the Fortune 1000® — and more than 40 million people in over 100 countries use Kronos every day. Visit www.kronos.com. Kronos: Workforce Innovation That Works™.