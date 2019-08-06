New mobile phone application increases situational awareness for first responders

Rhodium Mobile provides critical decision-making data during emergencies and events.

DENVER — Incident Response Technologies, Inc. (IRT), a Denver-based company, is excited to announce the release of a new mobile phone application, Rhodium Mobile, that pairs with their award-winning software platform, Rhodium Incident Management. The new application, now available on the Apple and Google Play stores, aims to increase situational awareness for incident commanders by providing near real-time tracking and status information of first responders.

Just days after its recent release, the new mobile application was quickly utilized by current customers in real-world situations. In Texas, Rhodium Mobile was deployed by the Desoto Police Department as they managed a large outlaw motorcycle group event. Not only did Desoto Police coordinate and track both uniformed and plainclothes officers, but they were also able to coordinate with several other agencies during the event.

“Rhodium Mobile enhanced the ability for officers and undercover units from a variety of agencies to be tracked and monitored,” said Lieutenant Heath Penwarden, Commander of the Southern Regional Response Group. “During this event, we had both uniformed and plainclothes resources, and we wanted to make sure there was adequate coverage for both. Rhodium Mobile enabled us to see the whole picture since this event was occurring over several miles. It enabled us to use our resources more efficiently and effectively.”

Rhodium Mobile access is included in every Rhodium Incident Management subscription. Rhodium’s incident management capabilities allow incident commanders to quickly review pre-plan data, view current situation status, and document actions from a user-friendly touch screen focused interface. The software also includes a module that assists organizations with rapidly creating and distributing the FEMA Incident Command System forms, which are used to coordinate large scale disaster responses.

“Rhodium Mobile provides critical decision-making data to decision-makers and stakeholders throughout an emergency incident or special event,” said Jarret Winkelman, IRT’s President and CEO. “The release of Rhodium Mobile allows us to extend the Rhodium value proposition in a way that is accessible, streamlined, and easy to use by all responders.”

For more information on Rhodium Mobile, visit us at www.irtsoftware.com. Already a Rhodium subscriber? Find the new applications on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store today.

About Incident Response Technologies

Incident Response Technologies, Inc., has been providing cloud-based solutions for public safety organizations since 2005. IRT’s flagship product, the Rhodium Incident Management Suite, is currently in use throughout the United States and Canada by Police, Fire, EMS, Emergency Management, Campus Security, and other organizations. For more information on the Rhodium Incident Management Suite, visit IRT’s website at www.irtsoftware.com or call (866) 260-7333.