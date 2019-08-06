Rhodium mobile application experiences numerous early success cases

DENVER — Incident Response Technologies, Inc. (IRT), a Denver-based company, is excited to announce that the recently released Rhodium Mobile application for iOS and Android devices has already experienced multiple success cases, including situations where responder safety was enhanced.

Early success cases for Rhodium Mobile have included:

Rhodium Mobile was used to track responders during the Garmin Marathon, a USATF certified event that acts as a qualifier for the Boston Marathon. “All the input we’ve received about Rhodium has been positive,” said Olathe Fire Chief Jeff DeGraffenreid. “It was reliable, user-friendly, and a tool for which we can see a number of applications.” Commerce City and Monument, Colorado: Rhodium Mobile was used to track responders during a blizzard that resulted in hundreds of motorists becoming stranded on Colorado highways. Over the course of two days, multiple agencies across the eastern plains of Colorado deployed the platform to support rescue efforts. “It worked great keeping accountability of our people,” said Robert Rentfrow, a Commander at the Commerce City Police Department. “Rhodium was very effective in keeping track of all the activities and our officers across the city for this storm.”

For more information on Rhodium Mobile, visit us at www.irtsoftware.com. Already a Rhodium subscriber? Find the new applications on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store today.

About Incident Response Technologies

Incident Response Technologies, Inc., has been providing cloud-based solutions for public safety organizations since 2005. IRT’s flagship product, the Rhodium Incident Management Suite, is currently in use throughout the United States and Canada by Police, Fire, EMS, Emergency Management, Campus Security, and other organizations. For more information on the Rhodium Incident Management Suite, visit IRT’s website at www.irtsoftware.com or call (866) 260-7333.