i-PRO awarded Virginia Sheriffs’ Association procurement contract to streamline access to mission-critical equipment

PRESS RELEASE

HOUSTON — i-PRO Americas Inc. (formerly Panasonic Security), a global leader in professional security solutions for security and public safety, today announced that it has been awarded a new procurement contract by the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association (VSA). This contract offers government agencies across Virginia and the United States efficient access to i-PRO’s advanced security products and services through a competitively bid, cooperative purchasing program.

The agreement eliminates the need for additional Requests for Proposals (RFPs), allowing public bodies to bypass lengthy procurement processes and acquire essential equipment faster and more cost-effectively.

Through this contract, agencies can access i-PRO’s comprehensive portfolio of security solutions, including state-of-the-art security cameras, AI-powered edge analytics, and tailored third-party products, via authorized resellers and distribution partners. This streamlined approach accelerates procurement and ensures that organizations can acquire the technology they need to respond swiftly to public safety needs.

The VSA’s First Responder Supplies and Equipment Procurement Program covers a wide range of critical equipment for law enforcement, fire and EMS, education, healthcare, and corrections. This cooperative contract is available to all public bodies without the need for registration or fees, promoting fair and equitable opportunities for suppliers while simplifying the purchasing process for buyers.

Designed to eliminate redundant efforts, the VSA’s procurement program establishes a single statewide contract, accessible to public agencies nationwide. This unique cooperative purchasing model ensures that first responders and other professionals can quickly obtain the high-quality tools they need to safeguard their communities without unnecessary delays.

“i-PRO’s advanced public safety and security solutions are built to protect people where they live, work, play, and worship,” said David Ovesny, Director of Strategic Capture, Contracts & Bids at i-PRO Americas.

"We are proud to partner with the Virginia Sheriffs' Association to make our mission-critical solutions available through their procurement program, helping organizations meet the growing challenges they face in public safety."

In addition to offering advanced security solutions, i-PRO provides live contract support throughout the procurement process—a unique service that simplifies purchasing and ensures that clients receive expert assistance at every stage. This dedicated support makes i-PRO a trusted partner for public sector organizations seeking effective and timely security solutions.

For more information on the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association First Responder Supplies and Equipment Procurement Program, please visit: https://vasheriff.org/first-responder-supplies-equipment-procurement-program/.

About i-PRO Americas Inc.

i-PRO Americas Inc. is a global leader in professional security solutions for security and public safety. Committed to delivering innovative technologies, i-PRO offers a comprehensive portfolio of products, including intelligent security systems, edge AI analytics, and public safety solutions designed to keep people safe and secure. With a focus on enabling faster threat analysis, reducing response times, and increasing situational awareness, i-PRO empowers organizations to meet evolving security challenges with confidence.