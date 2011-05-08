Allied Vision Technologies (AVT) Introduces Guppy Pro Series of Firewire B Cameras

Hingham, Massachusetts - RMA Electronics, a world-wide distributor for Allied Vision Technologies (AVT), is pleased to announce the introduction of their new Guppy Pro Series – an economically priced, high performance, ultra compact series of Firewire B (1394b) cameras. There are several models offered, from VGA to 5-megapixel resolution, with pricing starting at $590.

The Guppy Pro Series is the latest from a full existing offering of both Firewire cameras from the Guppy Series, Marlin Series, Stringray Series, Pike Series, and Oscar Series, as well as Gigabit Ethernet (GigE) cameras from the Prosilica and Manta Series families of camera models.

System integrators, OEMs, and end users can view all models, technical specifications, and pricing by visiting: http://www.rmaelectronics.com/manu/avt.htm.

About RMA Electronics

Formerly known as Ronald A. Massa Associates, RMA Electronics was established in the year 1986. It started out as a Systems Integrator/Value Added Reseller and Manufacturer’s Representative specializing in selling vision, image processing and graphics products to OEM’s and end users. Today, the company has grown to becoming a worldwide distributor of industrial video, video security, and vision-related products, including companies such as Sony, Allied Vision Technologies (AVT), Hitachi, Pentax, Euresys, Kowa, and Fujinon.

About Allied Vision Technologies

Founded in 1989, Allied Vision Technologies is a 100% subsidiary of the publicly-traded Augusta Technologie AG. AVT designs, produces and sells cameras and components for image processing in industrial and life science applications. With innovative products, superior manufacturing quality and a service-driven organization, Allied Vision Technologies is well established as a premier provider of digital camera solutions for machine vision worldwide.