American Dynamics Announces Expanded Line of Discover Analog Cameras

New Discover Series 200 and 600 Bullet and Mini-Dome Ideal for Wide Range of Applications.

Westford, MA – American Dynamics, part of Tyco Security Products, announced an expansion of their analog camera line with the Discover 200 and 600 Series of cameras. The Discover Series is comprised of both mini-dome and bullet models that are suited to a wide range of applications, and make an ideal choice for businesses looking to add analog cameras to their security systems.

The Discover Series 200 and 600 cameras offer excellent quality and performance, without straining security budgets. In addition to excellent image quality under many diverse lighting conditions, the cameras are extremely reliable and easy to install.

The 200 Series bullet camera offers Day/Night switching with a built in IR illuminator, and switches from color to black and white to capture images in very low light. The mini-dome features an auto-sensing power input with a wide array of mounting accessories. The 600 Series bullet camera includes Day/Night functionality, 3x vari-focal IR corrected lens, IR illuminators, and an IP66 rated housing. The mini-dome offers some of the same features as the bullet, with an IP67 rated housing.

“These cameras are ideal for any analog or hybrid system, and can be retro-fitted to existing installations,” stated Warren Brown, director of product management for Tyco Security Products. “The addition of these cameras, as well as other new cameras to follow in the Discover Series, provides our customers with a comprehensive analog line that embody the quality, features and functionality that American Dynamics products are known for.”

The new Discover 200 and 600 Series cameras are available through American Dynamics worldwide distribution channels.

