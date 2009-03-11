American Traffic Solutions Installs 1000th Photo-Enforcement Camera

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Traffic Solutions Inc. (ATS), a leading provider of photo-enforcement systems serving nearly 140 communities across the U.S. and Canada with red-light and speed cameras programs, announced that it has reached a major milestone with the installation of its 1000th photo-enforcement camera. More than 500 additional cameras are under contract and in various stages of installation, reaffirming ATS’ position as a U.S. market leader in photo-enforcement safety programs.

“Having introduced photo enforcement to the U.S. in 1987, it’s extremely rewarding to reach this major milestone,” said James Tuton, president of American Traffic Solutions. “With so much opportunity for growth in the U.S. market, ATS is well positioned to continue our exponential growth. We expect to further increase our market share in the coming months.”

ATS is the largest provider of photo traffic enforcement programs to America’s big cities with active programs in New York City, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., St. Louis, San Diego and Seattle; Houston, Fort Worth, Irving and Arlington, Texas; New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, Glendale and Scottsdale, Arizona. Canada’s largest digital red-light camera and speed enforcement program in Calgary, Alberta is also among ATS’ clients.

The 1000th camera was installed in Seattle, Washington, which recently expanded its successful red-light and speed camera enforcement program by an additional 24 cameras.

