L-3’s New Thermal-Eye® 2400xp Advanced Featured At Security Industry Association’s New Product Showcase During ISC West

DALLAS, TX — L-3 Infrared Products’ new Thermal-Eye® 2400xp Advanced thermal imaging camera is being showcased as a candidate for best new product in the Intrusion Detection/Prevention Category at the upcoming Security Industry Association’s (SIA) New Product Showcase (NPS) at the ISC International Security Conference and Exposition (ISC) West Show. The presentation and judging session is scheduled in conjunction with the ISC West Show to be held at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV April 2-4.

http://www.l-3com.com/This renowned marketing and awards program, now entering its 29th year, was established to recognize outstanding innovative achievement in the design of electronic security products, systems and services. Technologies showcased through this program are utilized in the protection of life and property in residential, commercial and institutional settings. SIA/NPS is recognizing L-3 Infrared Products as an industry leader in technologically-advanced and affordable thermal imaging cameras with entry of the Thermal-Eye® 2400xp Advanced.

The Thermal-Eye® 2400xp Advanced camera brings state-of-the-art capabilities to security professionals worldwide with its “Gold Standard” BST infrared detector technology offering 320 x 240 resolution, striking imagery, uninterrupted video and solar immunity. The Thermal-Eye® 2400xp Advanced is available in two configurations including fixed-mounted or state-of-the-art pan-and-tilt, both with dual sensor capabilities for visible and thermal imaging.

“Unlike other’s microbolometer technology, the Thermal-Eye® 2400xp Advanced is equipped with a unique solar immunity capability that gives complete protection against solar radiation damage,” said Richard Darlow, L-3 Infrared Products President. “Known for its exceptional image quality, BST technology is completely immune to any artifacts or damage when used in remote or unmanned security applications where the camera’s position may face the sun directly,” he said.

In addition to high reliability and pan speeds up to 80°/second, the Thermal-Eye® 2400xp Advanced supports video analytics, embedded Pelco D communications protocol and features digital directional readouts.

Consistent with L-3’s security portfolio, the IP66 rated Thermal-Eye® 2400xp Advanced offers an array of features demanded by most security professionals today. The thermal imaging system delivers image quality that is among the sharpest in its class, provides human detection of up to 5,900 feet, and offers the widest operating temperature range in the segment (-40°C to +75°C).

“These product features are highly regarded by security professionals, first responders, and all public servants responsible for protecting our local security and national interests,” said Darlow. “We are honored to have our company’s efforts recognized by the Security Industry Association and highlighted in the New Products Showcase this year.”

L-3 Infrared Products also offers a complete line of security products with amorphous silicon cores:

Thermal-Eye® Guardian is a compact, high-performance thermal imaging camera available in a pan-and-tilt or fixed configuration for security and surveillance applications. To safeguard critical infrastructure and key assets, the Guardian is equipped with both visible and a thermal sensors, multiple fields of view,solar protection software and offers 320 X 240 resolution.

Thermal-Eye® TSC4500 is a long-range security surveillance camera that requires no lighting or IR illumination. Rugged, weather proof and tested to an IP67 rating, this camera provides 320 X 240 resolution as well as solar protection software. The sensor offers multiple fields-of-view to support a detection range of up to 3,300 ft (1,000 m). It’s the perfect surveillance tool for both indoor and outdoor applications to ensure better target recognition and longer stand-off range.

Thermal-Eye ® TSC160

offers entry-level affordability to those wanting to add thermal imaging to their intrusion detection capability and is suitable for both indoor and outdoor applications.

About L-3 Communications

Headquartered in New York City, L-3 Communications employs over 64,000 people worldwide and is a prime contractor in aircraft modernization and maintenance, C3ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) systems and government services. L-3 is also a leading provider of high technology products, subsystems and systems. The company reported 2007 sales of $14 billion.

To learn more about L-3, please visit the company’s web site at www.L-3Com.com.