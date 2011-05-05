MDVR and New IP Line Make XTS a Manufacturer in High Demand

Miami, FL - After the conclusion of two of the most important security fairs in Latin America, Expo Seguridad Mexico and ISC Brazil, XTS continues to show steady demand for its unique services and products. Visitors included government security officials, end users, and security integrators. The two highest attractions at these shows were XTS Mobile DVR solutions, and the new IP line with a portfolio of two and five megapixel options with magnificent image.

Mobile DVR and Mobile Camera solutions that XTS exhibited at these two important shows were in high demand for the technology they carry. 3G, WiFi and GPS capabilities of the MDVR caught visitor’s attention. This equipment has H.264 Technology for video compression and a Stand-Alone Non-PC based Real time operating system that provides maximum stability. Its construction features a special anti-vibration and anti-vandalic system. Visitors at the show were able to appreciate live demos and have close contact with XTS-MDVR technology.

In Addition, the image of the new IP line made an impression in visitors at these big countries. XTS has an HDTV camera with D/N function which is ideal for 24H video surveillance systems where sharper and greater image detail is required. It uses full HD resolution at 30 fps, perfect for securing areas where high quality identification is needed, such as access controls, airports and shopping malls. It delivers HDTV 1080P resolution which offers impeccable focus with excellent color representation. In addition, it supports multiple-streaming including H.264, MPEG4 or, Motion JPEG in full frame rate. “The image of XTS megapixel cameras is so clear, that it gives you the impression you are looking through a window” said Daniel Castro, owner of NEXO Automação

XTS is committed to continue their worldwide presence the second half of 2011.