RMA Electronics Announces Sony’s New Addition to High Definition (HD) Industrial Block Camera Family

Hingham, Massachusetts- RMA Electronics, Inc., a world-wide distributor of industrial video and video security related products is pleased to announce the recent introduction from Sony Electronics of the FCB-EH4300 high definition (HD) industrial block camera. This 2-megapixel camera (1920 H x 1080 V) will display 1080p (30Hz), as well as 1080i and 720p HD formats.

FCB-EH4300 is enhanced with a 20x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom (200x total zoom), while having the standard features of other Sony industrial block camera models such as Wide-D, Auto ICR, and Spherical Privacy Zone Masking. Additionally, like the current FCB-H11 high definition (HD) industrial block camera model, the FCB-EH4300 has a day/night feature for additional sensitivity in demanding security applications.

The Sony FCB-EH4300 is priced from RMA Electronics at around $700.00 each in small quantities, with additional discounts available in volume. Additionally, RMA Electronics also offers a variety of both standard and custom interfacing options for output and display of all Sony industrial block cameras, such as FCB-EH4300. Visit online for additional information.

About RMA Electronics

Formerly known as Ronald A. Massa Associates, RMA Electronics was established in the year 1986. It started out as a Systems Integrator/Value Added Reseller and Manufacturer’s Representative specializing in selling vision, image processing and graphics products to OEM’s and end users. Today, the company has grown to becoming a worldwide distributor of industrial video, video security, and vision-related products, including companies such as Sony, Hitachi, Sanyo, Pentax, Euresys, and Fujinon.

About Sony Electronics – Visual Imaging Products Group

A division of Sony Electronics Inc., is a world renowned leader in camera technology. Sony’s high quality industrial CCD video cameras, include GigE, Smart Cameras, IEEE 1394.b, Camera Link, analog B/W, high-speed progressive scan, high-definition, 1-CCD and 3-CCD color, network, industrial block and video conferencing cameras. From machine vision and factory automation to inspection and process control, Sony cameras offer value, choice and flexibility.