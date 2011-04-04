RMA Electronics, Inc. Wins Top Sales For North America From Euresys, Inc. For Fifth Year In A Row

Hingham, Massachusetts – RMA Electronics, a world-wide distributor for Euresys, Inc., has been awarded #1 in sales for North American for the fourth year in a row. Euresys, Inc. is a world-class provider of machine vision software tools and video frame grabbers for industrial machine vision and video surveillance applications with headquarters in Belgium. RMA Electronics, Inc. has won this award from Euresys for top sales in North America for 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009 and now 2010.

Euresys Inc. manufactures video frame grabbers for desktop PCs, offering both PCI and PCI Express platforms. Video capture products from Euresys include various models allowing image capture for all standard analog cameras (NTSC and PAL), non-standard analog cameras (such as Progressive Scan), and Camera Link cameras. Their family series of products include the Picolo, Domino, and Grablink Series of video capture boards. Software tools called Open eVision is a rich suite of reliable, powerful and flexible software tools dedicated to image processing and analysis. Open eVision contains a set of libraries designed to be integrated into your C++, .NET or ActiveX application.

System integrators, OEMs, and end users can view all models, technical specifications, and pricing by visiting: http://www.rmassa.com/manu/euresys.htm.

About RMA Electronics

Formerly known as Ronald A. Massa Associates, RMA Electronics was established in the year 1986. It started out as a Systems Integrator/Value Added Reseller and Manufacturer’s Representative specializing in selling vision, image processing and graphics products to OEM’s and end users. Today, the company has grown to becoming a worldwide distributor of industrial video, video security, and vision-related products, including companies such as Sony, Hitachi, Pentax, Euresys, Kowa, and Fujinon.

About Euresys

As a leading company in the field of Machine Vision, Euresys designs, manufactures and markets PCI and cPCI image acquisition boards and image processing software for industrial, semiconductor inspection, medical and video-surveillance applications. Hardware products include frame grabbers for standard, analog and digital cameras. Software products include image analysis tools for sub-pixel measurement, industrial geometric template matching, color inspection, blob analysis, image processing, OCV, OCR, BGA inspection, data matrix code and bar code reading. Euresys also has a strong ten-year experience in specific solutions for OEM.