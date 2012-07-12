Tactical Electronics Recipient of Oklahoma Department of Labor Entrepreneurial Excellence Award

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Tactical Electronics was chosen as the recipient of the Entrepreneurial Excellence in Oklahoma Award for 2012. A presentation ceremony will take place at 11 am on Friday, July 20th at Tactical Electronics headquarters in Broken Arrow. The award is intended to honor those Oklahoma based entrepreneurs who have created profitable employment for their fellow Oklahomans and who have fostered a positive business atmosphere.

Please reply to Liz McNeil (liz.mcneil@labor.ok.gov) or call 405-521-6102 if you are able to attend.