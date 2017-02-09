Viridian announces dealer of the year award to Kentucky Gun Co.

MINNEAPOLIS — Viridian® announced it has awarded Kentucky Gun Co. as the company’s 2016 Dealer of the Year. Kentucky Gun Co. is headquartered in Bardstown, Kentucky where they operate a large retail store and shooting range. In addition to the brick and mortar location, they also own and operate KYGUNCO.com. Kentucky Gun Co is part of the Sports Inc buying group.

“Kentucky Gun Co. had a tremendous year with Viridian,” said Viridian Dealer Sales Manager Grant Williams. “Whether it was inline items or special makeups, Patrick and his team at Kentucky Gun Co are always supporting Viridian and educating customers on our product line.”

For more information and inquires, contact Viridian Weapon Technologies at 800-990-9390 or support@ViridianWeaponTech.com .

About Viridian Weapon Technologies

Viridian® is the leader in weapon-mounted technology and responsible for a number of firearm innovations including green and red laser sights, FACT™ weapon-mounted cameras, ECR® INSTANT-ON® activation, RADIANCE Combat Optics®, TacLoc® holsters, taclights, LED weapon-mounted illuminators and shooting accessories. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Viridian is devoted to applying cutting-edge technology to design compact, powerful self-defense products for the civilian, military, and law enforcement markets. Viridian products are designed and built in the USA.