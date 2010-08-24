Zistos Corporation Introduces the HD Pole Camera Inspection System

Holbrook, NY- Zistos Corporation, a leading manufacturer of body-worn, portable pole camera systems introduces the HD Pole Camera Inspection System (HD-A9) — a full 1080P HD, battery-powered system that utilizes core technology developed by Panasonic. It features a 12x optical zoom and digital recorder, a triple sensor, 3 megapixel camera head (with a maximum resolution of 1920 x 1080), a built-in 2-channel microphone and a range of advanced tuning functions.

The camera head is encapsulated in a weather-resistant rubber housing with a standard shoe mount to add an additional light. It has a 12X optical zoom lens with a 10X digital zoom (up to 120X), an Optical Image Stabilizer (O.I.S.), and a display that remotely controls the iris, focus and zoom. It can be remotely articulated 180º vertically or horizontally on the end of a 9ft telescoping pole (lengths up to 20ft available). The articulation is controlled by twisting the handgrip on the pole. A detachable hinged monopod swings down to offer additional support. The monopod reduces fatigue of the operator when holding the camera in position for long periods.

The video can be viewed and recorded on a body-worn, solid state display that features a 3.5 inch color LCD. Record times vary as a function of image quality and range from 3–12 hours of high quality AVCHD video onto an SD memory device. The display unit is worn on an adjustable nylon chest harness with a swivel that allows viewing at any angle. Both the camera and monitor can be used independent of the pole.

The pole camera can be inserted into areas/environments that might be difficult or dangerous to access. In addition, operators can easily achieve a high or low camera angle without climbing or kneeling. The system is highly portable and packs in a rugged waterproof case.

Applications Include:

Surveillance Inspection Cargo Search Crime Scene Investigation Explosive Ordinance Disposal

Zistos video systems are all designed with backward-forward compatibility. All systems are field-configurable from an array of poles, cameras, thermal cameras, videoscopes and displays.