Iowa police hope new 3D laser will assist CSIs

By Police1 Staff

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A three-dimensional laser scanner from Faro Technologies that was unveiled Wednesday claims to turn a four-hour mapping job into less than an hour’s work.

The scanner uses mirrors and laser technology that allows investigators to collect data points to record a scale, 3D virtual interpretation of a major incident scene. Data can be viewed on the computer, for scene walk-throughs, and as evidence in court, according to Quad City Times.

“You see the video games kids play these days,” Davenport Police Cpl. Kris Mayer said. “Look at the 3D environments they move around in. This is like that, only this isn’t a video game, it’s reality.”

A grant from the Scott County Regional Authority paid 98 percent of the $71,000 to buy the equipment and train officers and civilian personnel.

Davenport is among the few smaller cities in the nation — and the only community in Iowa — to acquire the 3D laser scanner.