Logicube® Launches Digital Forensic Data Capture Device

January 8, 2009 Chatsworth, CA. Logicube® Inc., the industry’s leader in hard drive duplication technology, has launched the Forensic Dossier™, the newest addition to its line of eForensics data capture solutions.

The Dossier is the fastest digital forensic data capture device on the market today, allowing investigators to capture and authenticate at speeds approaching 6GB/min. Users can capture data from one or two suspect drives to one or two evidence drives. This sophisticated solution provides built-in support for capture from a RAID drive pair (0, 1, JBOD) and can capture data from a variety of flash media devices with a built-in media reader.

The versatile Dossier features built-in support for SATA and IDE drives with optional support for SCSI and SAS drives scheduled to be available in late spring of this year. The Dossier also provides built-in USB and firewire connectivity and features support for most solid state drives and supports microSATA and eSATA drives with optional cables.

“Developed to meet the complex challenges of digital forensic investigators, the Dossier is the cornerstone of a future-focused platform of forensic products from Logicube. Sophisticated but easy to use, the Dossier’s design ensures investigators will keep pace with advanced digital technology used in criminal activities”, commented Farid Emrani, Vice President and COO of Logicube.

The Dossier features the highest level of authentication with the ability to compute MD5 and SHA-256 hash concurrently. The Dossier also includes a drive spanning feature (scheduled to be available in spring 2009) that allows users to capture from one large suspect drive to two smaller evidence drives. Other features include DD image files, keyword search, audit trail reporting, and an internal flash memory to store keyword lists, software updates and reports and a touch screen display for easy navigation. The Dossier will be featured in the Logicube booth (#73640) at the 2009 International CES show held in Las Vegas, Nevada January 8th through January 11th.

About Logicube

Logicube is the world’s leader in hard drive duplication and eForensics solutions. The company offers a complete line of products from one-to-one and production grade duplicators to sophisticated cell phone and PDA data capturing systems. Founded in 1993, with headquarters in Chatsworth, California Logicube is dedicated to delivering reliable, innovative, state-of-the-art solutions for users worldwide. The company’s products are sold direct to users, through international distributors and authorized dealers world-wide. For more information visit their website at www.logicube.com or www.logicubeforensics.com.