Mutualink Unveils Man-Portable Multimedia Interoperable Ops Fusion Kit with Secure Tactical 4G LTE Bubble Capability

Capability enables immediate 4G network deployment for emergency situations

WALLINGFORD, Conn. – Mutualink, Inc., specializing in advanced interoperable communications solutions for public safety, emergency management and defense agencies, today announced that the company’s interoperable communications and multimedia platform is being tested with a newly-unveiled secure tactical 4G LTE capability during Department of Defense (DoD) exercises taking place this month at Aberdeen Proving Ground (APG), Maryland. This infrastructure-independent capability will allow military units to operate with multiple devices in the field, without relying on public cell networks, satellite data relays or large communications infrastructure footprints. The capability is implemented as part of a man-portable operations fusion kit, providing tactical seamless interoperable communications, video and information on the ground as well as enabling seamless reach back to command and control (C2) points anywhere in the world.

DoD is testing the proof of concept to deploy 4G LTE connectivity in a mobile ad hoc manner to ensure a timely response to dynamic disaster situations. With high-speed, high-bandwidth internet and phone connectivity, users in the field are able to communicate instantaneously with limited resources. To do this, Mutualink’s interoperable communications platform is enabled with tactical 4G LTE bubbles to provide local backhaul and cross-unit transmission of data at speeds of up to 70 MB/s. Mutualink is demonstrating this self-meshing capability in conjunction the DoD Joint User Interoperability Communications Exercise. Mutualink’s Ops Fusion Kits are highly compact, light, low-power units containing complete interoperable communities and multimedia information sharing in a form factor as small as carry-on luggage, providing a small footprint, rapid advanced communications deployment capability anywhere in the world.



Mutualink’s platform enables secure voice, full-motion video and information sharing among joint and coalition partner organizations and networks on a global, real-time basis. With this technology, an anytime, anywhere operations fusion capability is enabled, allowing partners to connect and collaborate – as and when needed – in a sovereign, secure manner. With 4G LTE capabilities, an interoperable communications network can be deployed in an ad hoc manner in the event of an emergency, using only the Mutualink system and a battery backup.

“The new 4G LTE capability is deployable in very small Pico and Femto-cell configurations with an Enhanced Packet Core (EPC) on board creating an ad hoc, mesh network in a matter of minutes in a disaster scenario when the communications infrastructure goes down, or in locations where cellular networks aren’t available,” said Joel Balyeat, Mutualink’s Executive of Applied Technologies. “Mutualink has already proven its ability to deliver interoperability in the field and across disparate networks. Our customers perform mission critical operations often in highly-challenged environments. Being able to deliver secure, wireless broadband as and when needed in the field to either augment or establish critical local connectivity allows operators to maximize operational success through better coordination and real-time sharing of information. We have already experienced tremendous interest and early order demand for our Ops Fusion Kits, which indicates we are filling an important capability gap, and really, from our perspective, that is our only mission– delivering operationally relevant and impactful solutions that meet real warfighter needs.”

Regulations and restrictions governing use of 4G LTE vary by country. For the 4G LTE demonstration, Mutualink is using an experimental license from the FCC for testing purposes.

About Mutualink

Mutualink, Inc. has developed an interoperable communications platform that enables community-wide multimedia sharing of radio, voice, text, video, data files and telephone communications in a secure environment. Mutualink’s system is currently deployed by hundreds of public and private entities worldwide, including homeland security and defense installations, NATO Special Operations Forces, police and fire departments, transit authorities, hospitals, shopping malls, casinos, and more. Mutualink is a privately-held company headquartered in Wallingford, Conn., with R&D facilities in Westford, Mass. and Mayagüez, PR, and Defense Services office outside Washington, DC. For more information please visit www.mutualink.net.