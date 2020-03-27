Othram establishes academic program to train forensic genomic scientists

The program will create new training opportunities for Molecular Genetic Technology students in forensic genomics.

THE WOODLAND, Texas — Othram, the leading forensic sequencing laboratory for law enforcement, has announced a program agreement with The University of Texas M. D. Anderson Cancer Center and its School of Health Professions to provide training for Molecular Genetic Technology (MGT) graduate students in the field of forensic genomics.

Recent technological advances have revolutionized the ability to solve previously intractable cold cases with forensic genomics and genetic genealogy. The agreement will allow students from the MGT program to train with Othram’s experts in the nation’s only forensic laboratory purpose-built to harness whole genome shotgun sequencing for the unique challenges of forensic evidence and learn the latest laboratory techniques for the recovery and analysis of human DNA from trace degraded or contaminated materials. The goal is to enable a new generation of forensic genomics scientists to digitize the nation’s DNA evidence to help solve previously “unsolvable” cases.

“This is an exciting time in the world of cold case investigations where advances in DNA testing are helping investigators break through previously impenetrable barriers,” says David Mittelman, Othram CEO. “We are proud to help in the mission of training the next generation of real-life CSI scientists, equipping them with the practical skills and technical experience needed to reconstruct genomes from materials that have previously failed all testing.”

The MGT program is a three-semester, highly intensive course of study offered by the School of Health Professions. This unique learning experience integrates classroom lectures, laboratory demonstrations and technical experience to prepare each student for national certification as a molecular genetic technologist.

