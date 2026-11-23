A prosecutor needs video from an arrest. Two officers wore body cameras, and the patrol car recorded a third view. The department needs to find the recordings, compare what they show and prepare the evidence for the case.

Arsenal Command’s Free edition gives departments fully functioning evidence management software. Developed by 10-8 Video, it automatically organizes the department’s imported body-worn and in-car recordings into an indexed, searchable library. Staff can tag videos, find footage across officers’ recordings, compare camera views with synchronized playback, export originals and manage retention from a single PC. A Pro version adds timestamped transcripts and AI-assisted search, along with case assembly, redaction and controlled sharing for agencies that need to take their evidence work further.

For agencies equipping their officers and vehicles, Command extends the value of 10-8 Video’s camera systems into investigations, supervisory review and records work. The cameras capture the incident; Command connects the work that follows.

Your evidence, on your hardware

10-8 Video’s on-premises approach keeps recordings on agency-owned hardware. Departments manage access and retention under their own policies, with Command providing the software to organize and work with the evidence.

That control is central to the product. An agency can maintain its evidence storage locally while giving staff a common place to find recordings from body-worn and in-car cameras. Original exports, retention settings and administration tools support the ongoing management of that library.

See the incident from every recorded angle

Consider the three recordings from the arrest. Staff import them into Command and add metadata that associates each file with the incident. When the prosecutor’s request arrives, a search brings the relevant recordings back into view.

With Arsenal Command’s Free edition, staff can tag videos, find footage across officers’ recordings, compare camera views with synchronized playback, export originals and manage retention from a single PC. A Pro version adds timestamped transcripts and AI-assisted search, along with case assembly, redaction and controlled sharing. 10-8 Video

Synchronized playback lets the reviewer watch the same moment across those recordings. A body camera can show the interaction at close range while the patrol vehicle’s camera shows the wider scene. Comparing those views together gives the reviewer more context for understanding the sequence of events.

The same tools serve a supervisor reviewing an officer’s actions or an investigator examining a witness’s account. Search locates the recordings; synchronized playback makes it possible to examine the different perspectives together.

Find the moment that matters

Arsenal Command V2 extends search into the content of the recordings. Timestamped transcripts let a reviewer find a spoken phrase and go to the corresponding point in the video. AI-assisted semantic and visual search helps authorized users locate relevant passages and visual moments by describing what they are looking for. This is all done locally, so data is never transmitted to a third party.

For an investigator reviewing the arrest, that means being able to search for a statement in the recorded conversation and return to it in context. Transcript and video-content search give staff another way to reach the material they need, alongside the incident metadata and synchronized camera views.

Build the case and prepare it for release

Command Pro carries that work into case preparation. Case Builder brings the relevant materials into an organized set of evidence. In the arrest example, staff can assemble the body-worn and in-car recordings needed for the prosecutor’s review.

When footage contains sensitive material, Redaction provides tools to prepare a release copy. Secure Share then supports controlled delivery of approved copies to the intended recipients. These tools give case preparation and records staff a practical way to handle the work between reviewing a recording and releasing evidence.

Start with Free, add Pro tools as needed

Command’s Free edition includes imports, metadata, search, synchronized playback, original exports, retention settings and administration in a single-PC setup. It gives a department a useful starting point for managing its recordings.

Pro adds licensed server/client operation along with Case Builder, Redaction, interactive Map search and Secure Share. Agencies can choose the edition that fits how their staff need to review, prepare and share evidence.

See how Arsenal Command can put your department’s body-worn and in-car footage to work. Contact 10-8 Video to schedule a demonstration of finding relevant footage, reviewing synchronized video and preparing evidence with the Pro tools.