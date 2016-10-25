Bolivar goes with QuiQ TraQ evidence management system

Bolivar, Missouri is the first agency to go onboard with QuiQ TraQ, the evidence management system for small agencies that runs on the cloud. Bolivar (pronounce like Oliver) is home to 10,000 residents who are served by a Police Department with a force of 20 officers.

The new property officer, Pam Pierce, while having retired as the property officer in Springfield 30 miles to the south, was lured back to be the property officer in bolivar by the new Chief, Mark Webb, her superior when they served together in the Springfield Police Department prior to both of them retiring.

Having used an evidence management system, from QueTel before retirement, she knew what she wanted but the chief could only allocate a limited budget. Not only was funding limited but so too were computer resources to support the software she liked.

When she rekindled her contact with QueTel, they came up with their QuiQ TraQ solution. It appealed to her and the chief. Doing due diligence, she examined some other low cost evidence systems, only to find that they were little more then spread sheets.

With QuiQ TraQ she could eliminate paper files, simplify evidence submission for her officers, and make data easily available for investigators and prosecutors.

Pam said “This is a godsend. The type of system that lives up to my needs, lives within our budget, and provides a CJIS secure environment for my data and easy access by my colleagues.”

About QueTel:

QueTel’s software saves time and increases accountability for law enforcement agencies. The TraQ Suite family of applications encompasses evidence management, digital evidence management (including redacation), forensic laboratory management (LIMS), and quartermaster inventory. For 25 years, we have served agencies with implementation services, consulting, and, recently, BWC video redaction services.