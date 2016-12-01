Disposition begins at intake

CHANTILLY, Va. - One of the first things QueTel learned, when it developed its first evidence management system in 1989, was that it is easier to take evidence in than it is to purge it. When asked what the most difficult part of their job is evidence custodians overwhelmingly point to disposition.

That is because, traditionally, this has been a laborious, paper-driven process. First there is the need to identify items that can potentially be disposed. Then there are the forms sent to officers and investigators requesting approval to dispose. The latter are expected to fill in the forms and return them followed by finding the items, putting them aside for purging, and documenting the method of disposition. Problem one can be identifying items potentially eligible for purging. Then custodians need to send approval forms to officers and detectives, it’s easier to put the forms in the wastebasket than to take the time to mark and return them.

Disposition of often a source of frustration for custodians and it can be costly for the agency in terms of additional space and costly shelving. The Prince William County Police Department has solved the disposition problem.

By using QueTel’s TraQ Suite, the Department’s Criminal Evidence Unit is able to begin the process of disposition at intake. TraQ automatically marks each item at intake with a review date when it becomes potentially eligible for disposition. When this date arrives the system automatically alerts a custodian, who can then alert the officer and get his sign off electronically.

Based on officer action or inaction, evidence custodians get three electronic alerts. One lists items authorized for approval. Another lists items officers want held and the reason, and custodians can set a new disposition review date. The third are overdue responses. With the latter comes another opportunity to remind the officer and his supervisor.

TraQ makes documenting disposition as easy as scanning the item’s barcode. In the event the item is to be returned to the owner, the system can generate a letter to come in to retrieve items no longer needed for evidentiary purposes. This is the only paper in the process. Rather than a paper tickler file, the system alerts custodians if the owner does not respond so the items can be otherwise disposed of.

Prince William is not alone in its use of TraQ. The Fort Smith property officer, exclaimed that he could not keep up with the dispositions when this optional module was added to TraQ Suite.

About QueTel

