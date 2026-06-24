BWC: Man raises ax, threatens to throw it at Calif. officer before fatal OIS

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department released body camera footage showing an officer-involved shooting of a man who raised an ax while threatening to throw it at officers.

The May 4 incident began when officers responded to reports of a suspicious person with an ax smashing a front door. Two officers arrived at the scene and determined that the suspect had caused substantial damage to the door in an attempt to gain entry and learned that he may have been headed to another home.

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The officers learned that the suspect was staying in a home nearby. They went to that location and attempted to gain entry through the front door.

Body camera footage shows the home’s garage door opening and the suspect standing inside. Officers spoke with the suspect and asked him what happened.

The suspect denied any knowledge of the incident and refused to exit the garage. He then retrieved an ax that was tied to a bicycle.

One officer drew a firearm and the other drew a TASER as the suspect walked toward the open door with the ax. The suspect then slammed the door shut.

He opened it again moments later and demanded that the officer stop pointing the gun at him. The officer issued repeated instructions to lower the ax.

The suspect then threatened to throw the ax at the officer before raising it over his shoulder.

The officer then fired shots, bringing the suspect to the ground.

Officers immediately rendered aid to the suspect until EMS personnel arrived. He was transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The officers were not injured. The incident remains under investigation.