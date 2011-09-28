ForTheRecord Announces Appointment of a New Director of Consulting Services

Phoenix, AZ — ForTheRecord (FTR), a global leader in digital recording and content management solutions for judicial and public safety venues, today launched a new Consulting Services department headed up by industry expert SueLynn Morgan.

The Consulting Services department will advise courts on the technological, administrative and operational best practices necessary for a smooth transition between traditional stenography and the digital capture and management of information.

Morgan has been an Official Court Reporter for 17 years and has served as a President and Board Member of the National Court Reporters Association (NCRA). She brings a wealth of industry knowledge and experience to her new role at FTR, where she will focus on assisting courts with the personnel, legislative and administrative aspects of transitions, as well as establish protocol that ensures effective and efficient record creation.

“We are excited about the prospects of our new Consulting Services department and are delighted to have SueLynn lead this new area of our business,” said Daniel Bennett, Executive Vice President of FTR. “SueLynn’s new role, and her unwavering commitment to continual improvement in the judicial system, will further extend the FTR platform of products, services and solutions that are available to courts of all sizes.”



About ForTheRecord

ForTheRecord (FTR) Limited, a Melbourne IT company, is a global leader in providing digital recording and content management systems for judicial and public safety venues. Based in Phoenix, Arizona, and part of the global Melbourne IT Group, FTR solutions are sold through a worldwide network of authorized resellers and systems integrators and can be found in over 22,500 recording venues across 55 countries. For more information about FTR Limited please visit www.fortherecord.com.