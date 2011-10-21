ForTheRecord Releases New Version of TheRecord Manager Suite

Phoenix, AZ — ForTheRecord (FTR), a global leader in digital recording and content management solutions for judicial and public safety venues, today released a new suite of products as part of TheRecord Manager family, namely the Access EditionTM, Guardian EditionTM and Warehouse EditionTM.

TheRecord Manager, suitable for courts of all sizes, facilitates a multitude of tasks such as dual archiving, replication, on-demand and automated reformatting of recordings to alternate formats, sealing and encryption. Plus, now, with the newly included Access Edition, TheRecord Manager delivers an array of reformatting capabilities, offering clients broader access to content as well as automatic, scheduled format conversions.

Alternatively, the Guardian Edition enables clients to seal and or encrypt their recorded content, thereby restricting access to authorized personnel only. Lastly, the Warehouse Edition product leverages the latest in software advancements to provide an enhanced user experience with near-instant access to all FTR content, including across a virtual private or wide area network.

Additionally, TheRecord Manager suite helps US Federal Courts automate the conversion of individual hearing recordings to single-channel MP3 files for posting into the CM-ECF/PACER system, saving valuable time and improving process efficiencies.

“The new additions to TheRecord Manager product suite are a result of our dedicated and focused effort to provide new and existing FTR clients with a robust content management solution that meets their specific needs,” said Daniel Bennett, Executive Vice President of FTR. “It is a platform on which we will continue to build and deliver expanding capabilities to benefit our clients in the years to come.”

About FTR

ForTheRecord (FTR) Limited, a Melbourne IT company, is a global leader in providing digital recording and content management systems for judicial and public safety venues. Based in Phoenix, Arizona, and part of the global Melbourne IT Group, FTR solutions are sold through a worldwide network of authorized resellers and systems integrators and can be found in over 22,500 recording venues across 55 countries. For more information about FTR Limited please visit www.fortherecord.com.

About Melbourne IT

Melbourne IT (ASX: MLB) helps organisations of all sizes to successfully do business online. Our complete portfolio of Internet-based technology services drives business effectiveness and profitability for more than 350,000 customers around the world. The breadth of Melbourne IT’s offering extends from helping small businesses build an online presence through to managing the complex technology environments of large enterprises and governments – including Internet domain name services, web hosting, online brand protection and promotion, video content delivery, managed IT services and more.

Melbourne IT’s culture of integrity, innovation, collaboration and customer centricity has been built by more than 690 employees spread across 18 offices in 10 countries. Our customers include Volvo, GlaxoSmithKline, Lego, Queensland Department of Education and Training, Société Générale, Aurecon Asia-Pacific, Coca-Cola and Amatil. For more information, visit www.melbourneit.com

